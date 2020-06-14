Marcella Mathilda "Sally" Bryant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bryant, Marcella Mathilda "Sally"

(nee Ahrens), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Robert H. Bryant Sr.; dearest mother of Theresa M. (John A. Jr.) Blaskiewicz; Robert H. Jr. (Rita), Rev. Kevin J. (Deborah) and Richard A. (Ann) Bryant, Marcella M. (Michael Sr). Peterein, Dawn M. (Richard) DeLaria and Kim M. (James Sr.) Gilligan; cherished grandmother of Alicia (Richard) Cohen, John A. III (Mary Pat), Matthew (Holly), Paul (Amy) Blaskiewicz, Robert H. III (Melissa) Bryant, Jennifer M.D. (Philip) Colombo, Mark (Mary) Bryant, Kelly (Micah) Conner, Katherine (William IV) Slinkard, Samantha (Ian) Whitehill, Benjamin (Kim), Luke (Staci), Adam, Jacob (Tiffany) Bryant, Natalie (Brent) Sevener, Meghan (Michael Sr.) McClain, Michael Jr. (Brittany) Peterein, Angela (Andrew) Miller, Brett Delaria, Amy (Cory) Bennett, Seamus (Kendra), Timothy (Rachel), David (Shannon) and Ryan (Rebecca) Gilligan; dear great- grandmother of 64; dear sister of Dorothy P. (the late Sylvan A. Sr.) Boxdorfer and sister-in-law of Thomas F. (Connie) Bryant. Preceded in death by her parents Basil William and Mary Elizabeth (nee Schmitz) Ahrens and siblings Rev. William B., Raymond G. (late Patricia), Bernard P. (the late Virginia), Eugene H. (late JoAnn) Ahrens and JoAnn C. (Late Thomas F. III) McTigue; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Member of St. John the Baptist parish for over 78 years.

Services: Visitation at St. John The Baptist Church, 4200 Delor St., 63116 on Monday, June 15, 11 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. A Kutis Affton service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. John The Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved