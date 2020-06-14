Bryant, Marcella Mathilda "Sally"

(nee Ahrens), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Robert H. Bryant Sr.; dearest mother of Theresa M. (John A. Jr.) Blaskiewicz; Robert H. Jr. (Rita), Rev. Kevin J. (Deborah) and Richard A. (Ann) Bryant, Marcella M. (Michael Sr). Peterein, Dawn M. (Richard) DeLaria and Kim M. (James Sr.) Gilligan; cherished grandmother of Alicia (Richard) Cohen, John A. III (Mary Pat), Matthew (Holly), Paul (Amy) Blaskiewicz, Robert H. III (Melissa) Bryant, Jennifer M.D. (Philip) Colombo, Mark (Mary) Bryant, Kelly (Micah) Conner, Katherine (William IV) Slinkard, Samantha (Ian) Whitehill, Benjamin (Kim), Luke (Staci), Adam, Jacob (Tiffany) Bryant, Natalie (Brent) Sevener, Meghan (Michael Sr.) McClain, Michael Jr. (Brittany) Peterein, Angela (Andrew) Miller, Brett Delaria, Amy (Cory) Bennett, Seamus (Kendra), Timothy (Rachel), David (Shannon) and Ryan (Rebecca) Gilligan; dear great- grandmother of 64; dear sister of Dorothy P. (the late Sylvan A. Sr.) Boxdorfer and sister-in-law of Thomas F. (Connie) Bryant. Preceded in death by her parents Basil William and Mary Elizabeth (nee Schmitz) Ahrens and siblings Rev. William B., Raymond G. (late Patricia), Bernard P. (the late Virginia), Eugene H. (late JoAnn) Ahrens and JoAnn C. (Late Thomas F. III) McTigue; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Member of St. John the Baptist parish for over 78 years.

Services: Visitation at St. John The Baptist Church, 4200 Delor St., 63116 on Monday, June 15, 11 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. A Kutis Affton service.