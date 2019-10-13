Schellhase, Marcella P.

(nee Edwards) of Maryland Heights.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thur., Oct. 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Schellhase; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steven (Alexandria), Jill Schellhase (grand-pets Chevy, Wilson, Harper, and Ashley), Tom (Kathryn) Schellhase; loving and cherished grandmother of Holland, Augusta, Joey, Sabrina, Roman and Piper Schellhase; dear sister of Juanita Nelson and Leland Edwards; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and special friend of Dana Baker, Dr. John Wood, the Greenley family and Martin family.

Marcella made an impact in the St. Louis community as a pediatric nurse for over 50 years. She loved and was loved greatly and will be missed.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thur., Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Bosco Church for 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to or St. John Bosco Church appreciated. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

