Marcella P. Schellhase (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So many wonderful childhood holiday memories and such fun..."
    - Pam Martin
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schellhase, Marcella P.

(nee Edwards) of Maryland Heights.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thur., Oct. 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Schellhase; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steven (Alexandria), Jill Schellhase (grand-pets Chevy, Wilson, Harper, and Ashley), Tom (Kathryn) Schellhase; loving and cherished grandmother of Holland, Augusta, Joey, Sabrina, Roman and Piper Schellhase; dear sister of Juanita Nelson and Leland Edwards; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and special friend of Dana Baker, Dr. John Wood, the Greenley family and Martin family.

Marcella made an impact in the St. Louis community as a pediatric nurse for over 50 years. She loved and was loved greatly and will be missed.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thur., Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Bosco Church for 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to or St. John Bosco Church appreciated. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.