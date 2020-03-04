St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Marcella S. Weigel

Marcella S. Weigel Obituary

Weigel, Marcella S.

(nee Stolarski), passed away peacefully into God's arms on Saturday, February29, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Alfred V. Weigel; loving mother of Angie (Matthew) Dalfrey and Charlie (Becky) Weigel; dear grandmother of Jake and Abby Weigel and Sam and Will Dalfrey; dear daughter of the late Roman and Helen Stolarski; dear sister of Michael (Janet) Stolarski and the late Roman (surviving Virginia) Stolarski, Sugie (the late Carl) Krull; our dearest aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delmar Gardens Meramec Valley. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
