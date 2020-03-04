|
|
Weigel, Marcella S.
(nee Stolarski), passed away peacefully into God's arms on Saturday, February29, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Alfred V. Weigel; loving mother of Angie (Matthew) Dalfrey and Charlie (Becky) Weigel; dear grandmother of Jake and Abby Weigel and Sam and Will Dalfrey; dear daughter of the late Roman and Helen Stolarski; dear sister of Michael (Janet) Stolarski and the late Roman (surviving Virginia) Stolarski, Sugie (the late Carl) Krull; our dearest aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delmar Gardens Meramec Valley. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020