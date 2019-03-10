Dowd, Marcellian Marce Barbara 93, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, joining in heaven her beloved husband Robert and son Matthew. Marce was born in 1925 to Henry and Mary (Fogarty) Dussold in Jennings, Missouri. One of 11 children, Marce attended Jennings High School, then business school. She was a factory seamstress during World War II, making uniforms for members of the Women's Army Corps. Marce married Robert Dowd in 1950, a union that produced 9 children. As Bob became active in politics and the law, Marce managed the home front while helping him achieve a distinguished judicial career. Marce succeeded in all she tried, whether sewing, quilting, interior decorating, home repair or juggling family schedules before there was such a thing as a soccer mom. When Bob and close friend Monsignor Louis Meyer started a soccer program for students at the Holy Guardian Angels Catholic School in north St. Louis, Marce sewed the uniforms and hosted team get-togethers. Marce was a longtime, die-hard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and a friend to all dogs. Marce was preceded in death by son Matthew and husband Robert Dowd, Sr. She is survived by sisters Ann Striebel and Patricia Haynes; children Robert (Denise), Mark, David (Margarita), Eileen (James) Stukel, Brian (Ann), John (Ellen), James (Angeles), and Kathleen (Stephen) Smith; 15 grandchil dren; and 1 great-grandchild. Services: Visitation will be held at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 13 from 10:00 11:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Quincy University, Quincy, IL, in memory of Matthew J. Dowd. Online condolences at KutisFuneralHomes.com. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary