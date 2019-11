Marcelyn (Marcie) Julian

1st Anniversary

In loving memory of Marcie whose 1st anniversary occurs at this time. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family and friends.

God called your name so softly,

That only you could hear;

And no one heard the footsteps,

Of angels drawing near.

The golden gates stood open,

God saw you needed rest;

His garden must be beautiful,

He only takes the best.