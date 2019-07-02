Marcelyn "Marcee" Silverstein

Silverstein, Marcelyn Marcee June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merle L. Ruffy Silverstein for 57 years; dear mother of Jill (Jerome Dobson) Silverstein and Karen (Greg Huber) Silverstein; loving grandmother of Morris and Lizzy Mills, Lucas and Natalie Huber; dear sister of the late Geraldine (Ralph) Blumberg and Barry Waldman; beloved sister-in-law of the late Sanford (Hazel) Silverstein and the late Gertrude (the late Ralph) Alpert. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Wednesday, July 3, 11:00 a.m. at Temple Israel, #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive (Ladue and Spoede Roads) with interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Visitation with the family beginning at 10:15 a.m. until time of service. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, 4251 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108, or Temple Israel, #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63141. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
