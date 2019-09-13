Zimmerman, Marci Joy

July 1, 1980 – September 11, 2019; beloved daughter of Stanford and Sally Zimmerman, Mom to her loving service dogs, Maddie and Bentley (retired). Granddaughter of the late Hannah and Morris Bierman, Sam and Marion Zimmerman, sister of Bradley Zimmerman (Parker and Ella, nephew and niece), surrogate sister and dear friend of Jacquelyn Cornell, great-niece of the late Dora and Irwin Benick (Gail, Meyer, Les & Judi), and the late Faye and Sam Benick. Dear niece of Sondra Baron, Carol (Steve) Goldsmith. Special cousin of Andrew and Cory Baron. Cousin and dear friend to many.

Marci was involved with several organizations, Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital and Duo (formerly Support Dogs, Inc.), where she spent many years volunteering. She was a great advocate for children with disabilities and an inspiration to all who knew her.

Services will be held Sunday, September 15 at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd. Please call for time. Interment following service at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Contributions in Marci's memory would be appreciated to Ranken-Jordan, 11365 Dorsett Rd., Maryland Heights, MO 63043; Duo, 10955 Linpage Place, St. Louis, MO 63132; American Parkinsons Disease Assoc., 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or the .