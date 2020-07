Carrigan, Marcia C.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., July 7, 2020.

Dear twin sister of the late Marcella C. (the late Robert E.) Hoeflinger and the late Charles M. (the late Viola) Carrigan.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Fri., July 10 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 341 East Lockwood Ave.. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

