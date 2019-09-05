|
Lauter, Marcia E.
(nee Groll) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, September, 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Calvin Lauter; dear mother of David (Holly), Michael (Colleen) and Gregory (Lisa) Lauter; loving grammy of Jacob, Nicholas, Samuel, Lucas, Allison, Daniel, William, Matthew and Andrew; our dear sister-in-law and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 6, 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019