O'Hara, Marcia L.
Age 90, asleep in Jesus on November 2, 2019. Born July 11, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The daughter of the late Herbert O. Vogt and Barbara B. Vogt; beloved wife of James C. O'Hara and the late John Pugh Jr.; wonderful mother of Janice Peterson; loving grandmother to Geoffrey (Tracy) Peterson, Christopher Peterson, and Matthew Peterson; dear sister of the late Thomas B. Vogt and Mary (Leslie) Myers; loving stepfamily, nephews, niece, and friend to many. Special thank you to Dr. Maureen Stoffa, BJC Hospice, and the staff of McKnight Place.
Service: Private burial. Memorial at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Des Peres, MO, 12345 Manchester Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131 on Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:30 am. Visitation preceding service starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception at Old Warson Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Human Society of Missouri. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019