(nee Cahalin) much loved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, went to her rest on June 28, 2020. She spent much of her life serving and taking care of others, and she had a special place in her heart for children. "Aunt Marcy" served that role for many, related or not, and she always had treats for kids. She was a long-time volunteer at the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, and served in many roles in her church, her children's schools, and community, including softball coach and Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher and preschool co-founder. She is remembered for her wit, her strong will, and her kindness.

Wife of David Becher, mother to Jessica (Joseph) Hall, Katie Becher, and Jacob (Stephanie) Becher, grandmother to Louis and Sophia, daughter of John and Mary Ann Cahalin of Florissant, sister to Sharon (Jim) Davis, Carol Cahalin, and John (Nancy) Cahalin. She was preceded in death by her father John Cahalin, and mother- and father-in-law, Margaret and Louis Becher.

Private family services were held. In the spirit of giving, she chose to have her body donated to the University of Missouri School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis Crisis Nursery appreciated. Visit

