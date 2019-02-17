Zuke, Marcia February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Zuke; dear mother and mother-in-law of Leslie Zuke (Caryl Avery), Mark Zuke (Jan) and Dr. Jeffrey Zuke (Rhonda); dear grandmother of Jeremy (Helen Cai), Joshua and Jason Zuke; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Sarah Lyss (late Sol), late Betty Rosen (late Isadore), late David Loiterstein (late Ollie), late Frances Cohen (late Louis) and the late Sidney Loiterstein; dear sister-in-law of Janet Loiterstein; our dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend. Services: Graveside service Sunday, February 17, 2:30 p.m., at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Ave. Memorial contributions preferred to the , the or to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019