Anderson, Margaret A. (nee Jones) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Anderson; dear sister of William Jones and Rosaline (George) Reichardt; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 26, 2 p.m. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday, 12 Noon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.