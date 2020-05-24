Margaret A. Anderson
Anderson, Margaret A. (nee Jones) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Anderson; dear sister of William Jones and Rosaline (George) Reichardt; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 26, 2 p.m. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday, 12 Noon.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
