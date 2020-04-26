Kenney, Margaret "Marge" A. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Our loving Irish aunt, Godmother and friend. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Anna Kenney; dearest sister of the late Thomas (Dorcas) Kenney, Dorothy (Bud) Russell, Joseph (Shirley) Kenney, Patrick, Pearl, Mary, Vincent, James, and David Kenney. Marge lived every day of her life for God and for her family and friends. She was most faithful in her service to the people of Baden and to Our Lady of the Holy Cross Parish. She will be greatly missed. A true Saint Louis girl all of her life and a graduate of Rosati-Kain; an avid and loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals! Loved all of her many dogs over the years! Services: Private family services were held with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be held on Saturday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Cross Catholic Church. For more information and online guest book go to www.kriegshausermortuary.com .
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.