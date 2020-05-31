Schmidt, Margaret A. (nee Schaefer) 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Wife of Arthur and mother of Dale (Patti), Craig (Jennifer) and Carla (Jimmie) Wantuck; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Marge had worked in the family business, Schmidt Equipment and Supply Inc. Marge was also known for her friendly manner, willingness to help and exceptional pies. Services: Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. A KUTIS SO CO SERVICE.