Margaret A. "Peggy" Stoeckel
Stoeckel, Margaret A. "Peggy"

(nee Brockland) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Stoeckel; loving mother of David (Karen) and Daniel (Teresa) Stoeckel; dear grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Kate, Anna, Joseph and Daniel Stoeckel. Longtime parishioner of Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral Mass St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church (1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd., 63122) Saturday, August 8, 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Our Lady's Inn or National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (Perryville, MO). A Service of Kutis Affton Chapel.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
