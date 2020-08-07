Stoeckel, Margaret A. "Peggy"

(nee Brockland) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Stoeckel; loving mother of David (Karen) and Daniel (Teresa) Stoeckel; dear grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Kate, Anna, Joseph and Daniel Stoeckel. Longtime parishioner of Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral Mass St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church (1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd., 63122) Saturday, August 8, 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Our Lady's Inn or National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (Perryville, MO). A Service of Kutis Affton Chapel.