Mannion, Margaret Ann "Margie" Kane

Passed peacefully on September 15th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Mannion, who passed on August 31st of this year. Margie and Eddie were married for 62 wonderful years and lived a full and meaningful life in their hometown of St. Louis, MO.

Margie is survived by their four children Mark (Meg), Julie, Teddy, Maggi and their four adored grandchildren Liza, Margot, George, and Lyndsey.

Margie is survived by her sister Joan (the late Charles) Ryan and sister-in-law Maryann (the late Jack) Kane. She is predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Paul (Esther and Pat) Kane and Dorothy (Carey) Frazier.

Margie was a proud child of the Sacred Heart, and went on to marry Eddie at the age of 19. They loved their life, family, and friends in St Louis, their second home in Charlevoix, MI and their many travels abroad. She was an avid golfer, tennis and bridge player.

Later in life, Margie followed her passion for antiques and design and opened a by-appointment shop on their home property on Squires Lane called The Gate House. She and Eddie filled it with unique pieces from their frequent visits to England and France. In St Louis, if Margie wasn't driving her signature black station wagon with the diagonal red stripe, you could spot her in her beloved London Taxi.

Margie cherished her summers on the Belvedere Club and the lifelong friends that were more like family.

Services: A joint Memorial Mass for Margie and Eddie will be held on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Annunziata Catholic Church.