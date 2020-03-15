St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Margaret Ann Scheu

Margaret Ann Scheu Obituary

Scheu, Margaret Ann

(nee Murphey) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Scheu; dearest mother of Mary (Daryl) Blue, Dan Scheu and Angie Scheu; dear grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 4; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 20, 10 a.m. Interment is J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Pacific Manor, 105 So. 6th St., Pacific, MO 63069 or American Bible Society. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
