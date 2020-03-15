|
Scheu, Margaret Ann
(nee Murphey) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Scheu; dearest mother of Mary (Daryl) Blue, Dan Scheu and Angie Scheu; dear grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 4; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 20, 10 a.m. Interment is J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Pacific Manor, 105 So. 6th St., Pacific, MO 63069 or American Bible Society. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020