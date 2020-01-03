Crawley, Margaret Anne

Margaret Anne Crawley, of Manchester Missouri, lost her five year battle against ALS on December 18, 2019. She was known for her beautiful sense of humor, strength of character, and as a loving friend and mother. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Victor Crawley and her beloved sister, Nancy Jacka, and survived by her six children; Nancy (George) Peterson, Victoria (Bud) Cook, Patricia (Karl) Karleskint, David Crawley, Patrick (Lisa) Crawley, Maggie (Mark) Owens. Twelve grandchildren: Kara and Michael Kuehnel, Thomas, Richard and Robert Peterson, Kaitlyn Brown, Emily and Allison Karleskint, Jack and Lauren Crawley, Anna and Connor Owens. Two great-grandchildren: Nico Kuehnel and Luci Santander. A beloved sister Elizabeth Horvath, and loving companion Don Masnado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association and / or Team Gleason.

Services: A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish on Sulfur Springs at 11 a.m. on January 18 for family and close friends.