O'Connor, Margaret Anne Margaret Anne O'Connor born January 27, 1953 in Springfield Massachusetts, and died peacefully on May 18, 2019 in St. Louis MO. She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher May, dear siblings, Kathryn (Carroll) Boswell of Potsdam, NY and Timothy O'Connor of Republic Missouri, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services: There will be a memorial service on July 7 from noon5pm at the Memorial Park (at 8600 Strassner in Brentwood) Pavilion 1. This is a potluck, so bring something to share if you wish. Please bring your favorite MAO story to put in Margaret's box. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a contribution to the Margaret O'Connor scholarship fund at the Goldfarb School of Nursing, or to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019