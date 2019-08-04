Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret B. "Peggy" Shepley. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Parish Hall at St. Mark's Episcopal Church 4714 Clifton Avenue South St. Louis , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shepley, Margaret B. Peggy died July 25, 2019, at the age of 84. A vital force, Peggy was one of St. Louis' top residential real estate agents for more than four decades. Her trademark slogan Get A Move On, brass bumblebee car ornament, and beloved Jack Russell Terriers signaled that Peggy was on the scene. Her creative advertisements, which often featured grandchildren and dogs, commanded attention and her listings sold fast. Born in Darlington, Maryland, on November 24, 1934, the first child of Dudley A. and Ruth Bragdon, Peggy is survived by her brother Clifford Bragdon of Melbourne Beach, Florida; children Margaret Hvatum (Kjeld), John Meyer (Laura), Charles Meyer (Ann), all of St. Louis; stepchildren Michael Shepley, Lela Shepley-Gamble (Rob, d.), Virginia Riccio (Tom); eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many close friends. As a child, Peggy was inspired living in her grandmother's modest wood frame house, built in 1688, in East Haddam, Connecticut. While her father restored the home and installed plumbing and central heat, Peggy and her late brother Dudley played in the surrounding fields. She adored the Alice in Wonderland murals on the walls of her bedroom (later profiled in National Geographic magazine) painted by her uncle W. Langdon Kihn. Surviving the surprise hurricane of 1938 that devastated the New England coast, the Bragdon family moved to St. Louis, where Peggy's grandfather was a founding executive with D'Arcy Advertising Company, and her father took an executive position at Carter Carburetor. Peggy's brother Clifford was born soon after. Peggy was a bright student with a talent for art and design. She dreamed of attending the Rhode Island School of Design, but her father insisted on the more practical Wheaton College, which failed to inspire her. She transferred to Washington University and shortly thereafter married Dr. John Meyer (d.) in 1954. For a time, she enjoyed a brief career in television, creating and hosting a review of St. Louis attractions, and later writing for St. Louis magazine. She and Dr. Meyer had three children, whom they raised collaboratively even after their divorce in 1969. In 1970, Peggy married Ethan A. H. Shepley, Jr. The marriage was a blessing for both of them. Ethan encouraged Peggy to direct her sharp mind and creativity to a residential real estate career, admiring her uncanny ability to visualize where clients should live and to see a home's potential. Their relationship was characterized by affection, joy and lots of laughter until Ethan's death in 1991. In the years after, Peggy loved to read, write, paint, garden, decorate and collect art and furnishings. She applied these talents toward transforming her own series of homes into beautiful, cozy and inviting places where she hosted lively gatherings of friends and family. Peggy was a dedicated parent and stepparent, aunt, sister, grandmother and friend who forged deep connections to all. She was smart, hip, fun, and sometimes a tough cookie. She reveled in giving gifts. To her family and close friends, she was a positive presence, supportive but not intrusive. Her sound advice, which was seldom unsolicited, will be missed and ever remembered. Peggy's family extends special thanks to her doctors, nurses and caregivers for their compassionate care. Services: Following a private interment, a reception in celebration of Peggy's life will be held in the Parish Hall at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4714 Clifton Avenue in South St. Louis, on Saturday, September 14 from 12-2 P.M. Memorials may be made to St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute, St. Louis Art Museum, Stray Rescue, Missouri Botanical Garden, or . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





