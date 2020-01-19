Bieser, Margaret "Marge"

died peacefully in her sleep and was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on January 12, 2020.

Marge was born in St. Louis to the late Wm. "Bud" and Edna Bieser. Cherished sister to the late Doris "Dottye" (Bill) Buchmueller and to Joyce (Mike) Malloy. Dear aunt of Linda Buchmueller; Donald (Penny) Buchmueller; Deborah "Debbie" DiBernardo; Steven Malloy; Dear sister-in-law, great aunt, cousin to Carl Mann & Jean Jones and the late John "Jack" Mann; friend to many, especially Joan Fiebelman and all the Stelmach family members and friends at Bethesda Orchard where she had lived for many years. Marge had worked at Pevely Dairy, AAA and Pet Milk where she retired from and had many life-long friends.

Services: Visitation Fri., Jan. 24, 4-8 p.m.. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. Funeral Service Sat, Jan 25, 10 a.m., Saint Mark's Episcopal Church 4714 Clifton 63109. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation to or St. Mark's Episcopal Church would be appreciated.