Bozovich, Margaret (nee Gries), Passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at age 93. She will join her late husband of 65 years, Richard 'Risto'; she is survived by daughters Juliana and Marianne. Aunt to Marion, Vesna and Vladan. Margaret devoted her life to her family, her work as a nurse, and joy of singing in the Liederkranz German Choir and Serbian Church Choir. Services: Visitation, Thursday, 4-8 p.m., POMEN 7 p.m., Liturgy and Funeral Service Friday, 1:00 p.m., at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 7027 Gravois, 63116. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers to Liederkanz choir or Serbian Church Choir.