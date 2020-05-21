Margaret Bozovich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bozovich, Margaret (nee Gries), Passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at age 93. She will join her late husband of 65 years, Richard 'Risto'; she is survived by daughters Juliana and Marianne. Aunt to Marion, Vesna and Vladan. Margaret devoted her life to her family, her work as a nurse, and joy of singing in the Liederkranz German Choir and Serbian Church Choir. Services: Visitation, Thursday, 4-8 p.m., POMEN 7 p.m., Liturgy and Funeral Service Friday, 1:00 p.m., at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 7027 Gravois, 63116. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers to Liederkanz choir or Serbian Church Choir.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved