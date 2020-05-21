Bozovich, Margaret (nee Gries), Passed Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at age 93. She will join her late husband of 65 years, Richard 'Risto'; she is survived by daughters Juliana and Marianne. Aunt to Marion, Vesna and Vladan. Margaret devoted her life to her family, her work as a nurse, and joy of singing in the Liederkranz German Choir and Serbian Church Choir. Services: Visitation, Thursday, 4-8 p.m., POMEN 7 p.m., Liturgy and Funeral Service Friday, 1:00 p.m., at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 7027 Gravois, 63116. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers to Liederkanz choir or Serbian Church Choir.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.