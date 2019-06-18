|
Garwood, Margaret C. (nee Cremer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 16, 2019. Dear mother of Dennis (Linda Meyer) Garwood, Leslie (Richard) Renz and Stephen (Barbara) Garwood; dear grandmother of Jason (Cheyene) and Charles (Anne); dear GG of Noah, Cadence and Stevie; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Thursday, June 20, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019