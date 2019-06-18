St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Garwood, Margaret C. (nee Cremer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 16, 2019. Dear mother of Dennis (Linda Meyer) Garwood, Leslie (Richard) Renz and Stephen (Barbara) Garwood; dear grandmother of Jason (Cheyene) and Charles (Anne); dear GG of Noah, Cadence and Stevie; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Thursday, June 20, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
