Sprague, Margaret C.

(nee Burris) Passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sprague; loving mother of Alberta Kaye (Joseph) Patterson and Lisa (Steven) Herold; dearest grandmother of Tara (Nathan) Chaney, Jenna (Andrew) Kennebeck, Jason (Cassie) Herold and Shannon (Nicholas Markus; dear great-grandmother of Brayden, Briana, Andrew, Alexis, Teddy, Cameron, Lucy, and Quinton; dear sister of Robert Burris and the late Garnett Burress and Nell Lewis; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Private funeral services to be held on Saturday, August 15th. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Carterville, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
