St. John, Margaret D.

(nee Duhon), of Wildwood, MO died peacefully at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 90.

Loving wife of the late Richard B. St. John. Dear mother of James (Pam) St. John, Delaine (Richard) Dale, Larry (Kristen) St. John, Roland (Karla) St. John, Greg (Joan) St. John, Glenn (Maria) St. John, Bruce (Tamie Yegge) St. John and the late Olive St. John. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO, Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. Rosary Service at Holy Infant on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul of Holy Infant Catholic Church, or Meals on Wheels of St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Friday, March 6th from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com