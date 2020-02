Stofko, Margaret D.

105, January 31, sister of the late Mary Laub, Agnes Eisenhauer, Anna Rauh, Barbara Guelker, Andrew Stofko and Charles Stofko; aunt, great-aunt and friend. A member of Daughters of Mary Sodality.

Services: Visit. Tues., 2/4 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church.