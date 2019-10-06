Margaret E. Vogelweid (1946 - 2019)
Vogelweid, Margaret E.

(nee O'Shaughnessy) December 28, 1946 - September 22, 2019. Maggie was married to her best friend and true love, Greg Vogelweid, for 50 years. She was a loving mother to Matthew (Andrea Thomas)

Vogelweid, Megan (Don) Bergin, and Andrew Vogelweid. She was "Toots" to Madeline and Alex Vogelweid, Lauren and Gabby Bergin, and Emma Vogelweid; dear sister of John (Barbara) O'Shaughnessy.

Maggie had a love for cooking, entertaining, writing and being with family. She was smart, witty, and funny. She never missed a Friday date night with Greg. She had a way with words that was shown through her many stories written over the years. Whether it was a summary of the incredible trips she and Greg took or a record of her last months of life, her quips and satire gave us comic relief. She will be missed by so many, but never forgotten.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63101.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
