Vogelweid, Margaret E.

(nee O'Shaughnessy) December 28, 1946 - September 22, 2019. Maggie was married to her best friend and true love, Greg Vogelweid, for 50 years. She was a loving mother to Matthew (Andrea Thomas)

Vogelweid, Megan (Don) Bergin, and Andrew Vogelweid. She was "Toots" to Madeline and Alex Vogelweid, Lauren and Gabby Bergin, and Emma Vogelweid; dear sister of John (Barbara) O'Shaughnessy.

Maggie had a love for cooking, entertaining, writing and being with family. She was smart, witty, and funny. She never missed a Friday date night with Greg. She had a way with words that was shown through her many stories written over the years. Whether it was a summary of the incredible trips she and Greg took or a record of her last months of life, her quips and satire gave us comic relief. She will be missed by so many, but never forgotten.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63101.