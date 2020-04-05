McDonough, Margaret Eileen

(nee Higgins) Born July 5, 1939 in Galveston, Texas and passed away April 2, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of Joseph M. (Mick) McDonough, loving mother of Erin Mary McDonough (David Boylan) of Dallas, Texas and Michael J. McDonough (Kathryn) of Weston, MA, and doting grandmother of Alasdair (11), Oliver (10) and Xenophon (3). She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick J. and Mary Ann Higgins who hailed from Ireland, Drogheda and Belfast respectively. She is preceded in death also by her brothers, Edward Ignatius (Billie) Higgins, John Stephen Higgins and Joseph Francis (Leta) Higgins, and sister Mary Christine Higgins, all of Galveston, Texas, and grandson Aloysius, born and deceased on the same day. She is survived by her sisters Patricia V. Higgins of Saint Louis, Erin Elizabeth (Joe) Centenio and Sheila Hawkins of Galveston, Texas and brothers-in-law William P. McDonough of Saint Louis, Missouri and Timothy P. McDonough of Leesburg, Virginia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Eileen attended Sacred Heart Dominican High School in Galveston before going on to graduate from Saint Louis University. Eileen was an ardent supporter of children and education everywhere, and was a teacher in the Saint Louis Public Schools for her entire 45-year career. An avid reader, she was vivacious, had a wonderful sense of humor, and a kind and generous heart. Eileen cared about her students and delighted in seeing them in the years after they moved on from her classroom. Following her retirement, she was an OASIS volunteer at Saint Monica School and during that time she became attached to many more students and their families.

Eileen planned to gift her body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Her Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date, when it is safe for friends and family to come together to celebrate her life and our happy memories.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Saint Louis University High School, 4970 Oakland Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110; Loyola Academy of Saint Louis, 3851 Washington Blvd., Saint Louis, MO 63108; The Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Road, Saint Louis, MO 63124 or a .