Sallwasser, Margaret Eleanor

(nee Weis) died early Monday morning wrapped in the love of her whole family, her husband, Walter (1927-1995), her children, Michael (Maureen), Kathy (David), Steven (Donna), Jim (Carrie), Gregg (Cindy), Brian (1/1968-4/1968), and Randy (Heather), her grandchildren, Sr. Margaret Mary O.P., Matthew (Anna), Karen (John), Kelly, Laura, Tricia (Dan), Andrew (Lauren), Emily, Keenan, Amy (Zack), Nicholas (Clara), Alexis, Kevin, Timothy, Renee, and Henry, her great grandchildren, Julia, Hannah, Ruth, Lily, River, and Emma – and God's perfect love.

Services: A private wake will be held on Friday, August 28 at Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home. (See website for full obituary.) The funeral mass, attended by her children's families only, will be livestreamed (http://stmonicastl.org) at 10:30 am CDT, Saturday, August 29, from St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur.