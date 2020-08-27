1/
Margaret Eleanor Sallwasser
1928 - 2020
Sallwasser, Margaret Eleanor

(nee Weis) died early Monday morning wrapped in the love of her whole family, her husband, Walter (1927-1995), her children, Michael (Maureen), Kathy (David), Steven (Donna), Jim (Carrie), Gregg (Cindy), Brian (1/1968-4/1968), and Randy (Heather), her grandchildren, Sr. Margaret Mary O.P., Matthew (Anna), Karen (John), Kelly, Laura, Tricia (Dan), Andrew (Lauren), Emily, Keenan, Amy (Zack), Nicholas (Clara), Alexis, Kevin, Timothy, Renee, and Henry, her great grandchildren, Julia, Hannah, Ruth, Lily, River, and Emma – and God's perfect love.

Services: A private wake will be held on Friday, August 28 at Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home. (See website for full obituary.) The funeral mass, attended by her children's families only, will be livestreamed (http://stmonicastl.org) at 10:30 am CDT, Saturday, August 29, from St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Wake
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
live stream
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
Kathy, thinking of you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Becky Hanlon
Friend
