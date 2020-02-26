Enberg, Margaret "Peggy"

passed away Monday Feb. 24, 2020. She is survived by her children; John (Claudia) Enberg Jr., daughters; Christine Enberg, Catherine (Marc) Kitsis, Carol Enberg, Cynthia (Joe) Akeley, Constance (Mike) Burke, and Patty (Daniel) DeClue, and sister, Rita (Ken) Hudzinski.

Services: Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 4-8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home St. Peters, MO. Mass will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 9am followed by luncheon at All Saints Catholic Church, St. Peters, MO. Burial will follow the luncheon at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.newcomerstlouis.com