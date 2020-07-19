Miles, Margaret Estella

(nee McKinnon), passed away, Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late James C. Miles; Loving Mother of Vickie (Scott) Baumhoegger, Vera (Kevin) Brutto and the late Baby Girl Miles; Beloved Grandmother of Clay (Katie) Hodge, Jr., James (Brittany) Deatherage, Nathan (Cassidy) Hodge, Abdalla (Katie) Abdal-Kader, Jamileh (Stuart) Cox, Phalestine Abdal-Kader, Dealal Abdal-Kader and Madison Baumhoegger; Great-Grandmother of 12; Dear aunt and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.