Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church (formerly St. George)
Richter, Margaret F. (nee Golobic) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Edward Richter; dearest mother of Kathleen Margaret Richter, Joan (Don) Allen and Amy Richter Scherer; dear grandmother of Lori Beach, Brad (Brenda) Allen, Stacey (Chris) Busch, Nichole Scherer and Kristin Scherer; dear great-grandmother of Bianca, Talia, Jase, Shaye, Dominik and Sutton; dear friend of Doug and Linda Pullian; proceeded in death by her 6 siblings; our dear aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 8, 8 a.m.-9 a.m. then to St. John Paul II Catholic Church (formerly St. George) for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
