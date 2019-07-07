|
Richter, Margaret F. (nee Golobic) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Edward Richter; dearest mother of Kathleen Margaret Richter, Joan (Don) Allen and Amy Richter Scherer; dear grandmother of Lori Beach, Brad (Brenda) Allen, Stacey (Chris) Busch, Nichole Scherer and Kristin Scherer; dear great-grandmother of Bianca, Talia, Jase, Shaye, Dominik and Sutton; dear friend of Doug and Linda Pullian; proceeded in death by her 6 siblings; our dear aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 8, 8 a.m.-9 a.m. then to St. John Paul II Catholic Church (formerly St. George) for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019