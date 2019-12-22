|
|
Fischer, Margaret "Peggy"
(nee Leahy) Passed away peacefully on Monday December 16, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer (nee Burton) and Mark Talley of St. Louis; grandmother of Hannah, Carson and Justin Talley; dear sister of Sharon Schoenberger, Maureen (Rudy) Bini and Tim (Bette) Leahy.
Peggy was born in Jennings, MO and attended St Louise de Marrilac, Incarnate Word Academy and St. Luke's School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Christian Hospital Northeast for 37 years.
Services: A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019