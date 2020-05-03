Margaret Hoevelmann
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoevelmann, Margaret 100, April 29, 2020. Memorial service at St. John United Church of Christ (Manchester) at a later date. For more info see Schrader.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. John United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Dear Bev, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family on the loss of your mother. May you find comfort in celebrating her life, while entrusting her soul to the eternal embrace of God.

May the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, be with all of you now and forever.
Debbie & Marty Stegeman
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved