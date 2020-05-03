Dear Bev, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family on the loss of your mother. May you find comfort in celebrating her life, while entrusting her soul to the eternal embrace of God.
May the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, be with all of you now and forever.
Hoevelmann, Margaret 100, April 29, 2020. Memorial service at St. John United Church of Christ (Manchester) at a later date. For more info see Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.