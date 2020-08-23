Ellington, Margaret J.

(nee Rellman), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry S. Ellington; loving mother of Janis (John) Cassidy and Douglas (Patricia) Ellington; dear grandmother of Lisa Cassidy, Tracy Cassidy and Michael Ellington; dear great-grandmother of Jessica (Matthew) Fulmer and Meredith Sinak; dear sister of the late Edward "Buddy" Rellman, our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, August 26, 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.