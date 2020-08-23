1/
Margaret J. Ellington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellington, Margaret J.

(nee Rellman), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry S. Ellington; loving mother of Janis (John) Cassidy and Douglas (Patricia) Ellington; dear grandmother of Lisa Cassidy, Tracy Cassidy and Michael Ellington; dear great-grandmother of Jessica (Matthew) Fulmer and Meredith Sinak; dear sister of the late Edward "Buddy" Rellman, our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, August 26, 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved