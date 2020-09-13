1/
Margaret K. "Peggy" Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Morton, Margaret "Peggy"

(nee Struckhoff) 83, of St. Louis, MO (formerly of Belleville, IL) passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (Kelly) Morton of Cumming, GA, Kerri (David) Elliott of Cary, NC, and Kimberly (Kurt) Griewing of St. Peters, MO. Beloved grandmother of Heather, Connor, Amber and Anna Morton, Ashley and Kaitlin Elliott, and Madeline and Adam Griewing. She is also survived by her sisters Jeanette Tines Pieper and Kathy Potts of St. Louis, MO, and brother Joe Struckhoff of Arnold, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Rose (Ernst) Struckhoff, her sister Barbara (Struckhoff) Brucker, and former husband and father of her children William P. Morton, Jr. She was a wonderful sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church on Saturday, September 19, 9:30 a.m. until memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved