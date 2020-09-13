Morton, Margaret "Peggy"

(nee Struckhoff) 83, of St. Louis, MO (formerly of Belleville, IL) passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (Kelly) Morton of Cumming, GA, Kerri (David) Elliott of Cary, NC, and Kimberly (Kurt) Griewing of St. Peters, MO. Beloved grandmother of Heather, Connor, Amber and Anna Morton, Ashley and Kaitlin Elliott, and Madeline and Adam Griewing. She is also survived by her sisters Jeanette Tines Pieper and Kathy Potts of St. Louis, MO, and brother Joe Struckhoff of Arnold, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Rose (Ernst) Struckhoff, her sister Barbara (Struckhoff) Brucker, and former husband and father of her children William P. Morton, Jr. She was a wonderful sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church on Saturday, September 19, 9:30 a.m. until memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.