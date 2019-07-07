Johnson, Margaret L. (nee Orlet) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to Lester E. Johnson; dear mother of Joyce (James) Voges, Don (Laura) Johnson and Diana (Andrew) Ensign; dear grandmother of Mike (Kristi), Erin (Andrew), Kim (Mike), Kyle, and Katie; dear greatgrandmother of 5; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave. 63116, to St. John Paul II Catholic Church (Gravois and Heege) for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019