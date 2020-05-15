Margaret Lehnbeuter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lehnbeuter, Margaret Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Julius J. Lehnbeuter; dear mother of Annette L. Lehnbeuter, Charles K. (Lucille Pounds) Lehnbeuter and the late Bradley R. Lehnbeuter; grandmother of Mandy, Bradley Jr., Kevin (Shannon), Tyler, Charlie Adams and Katherine (Dan); great-grandmother of Westley, Samantha, Danielle, Simon, Corinna and Maddie; beloved cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Saturday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd (St Ann). Memorial donations may be given to University United Methodist Church Youth Fund. colliersfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved