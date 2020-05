Lehnbeuter, Margaret Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Julius J. Lehnbeuter; dear mother of Annette L. Lehnbeuter, Charles K. (Lucille Pounds) Lehnbeuter and the late Bradley R. Lehnbeuter; grandmother of Mandy, Bradley Jr., Kevin (Shannon), Tyler, Charlie Adams and Katherine (Dan); great-grandmother of Westley, Samantha, Danielle, Simon, Corinna and Maddie; beloved cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Saturday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd (St Ann). Memorial donations may be given to University United Methodist Church Youth Fund. colliersfuneralhome.com