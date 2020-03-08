Jones, Margaret Loaring-Clark

Of Kendal at Longwood, Kennett Square, PA, Maggie was "promoted to glory" on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born March 21, 1928, in Memphis, TN, she graduated from Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College). She obtained her graduate degree in Library Science from East Tennessee State University. She is survived by her husband, Bill Jones, and was a partner in his work as an Episcopal priest and bishop. They served in New Haven, CT; Pulaski, TN (Church of the Messiah); Nashville, TN(Christ Church); LaGrange, GA (St. Mark's); Mountain Brook, AL (St. Luke's); Johnson City, TN (St. John's); St Louis, MO (Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Missouri); and Rainham, England (St. Margaret's).

In addition to her commitment to the Episcopal church and its mission, Maggie contributed greatly to every community in which she lived. She was a librarian at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis; the Program and Education Director of the United Nations Association in St. Louis; the Missouri Diocesan Companion Coordinator with the Nigerian Dioceses of Kano, Kaduna, Jos, and Abuja; and she served on numerous boards through the years. The Episcopal Peace Fellowship, the Bach Society of St. Louis, the Johnson City Tree and Appearance Board, and the Woods and Meadows Committee at Kendal were just a few where she dedicated her skills. She was an expert at needlework and her love of the outdoors was reflected in her time spent hiking the Appalachian Trail, obtaining her Master Gardener certification, and serving as chair of Arbor Day committees, among other things. Her gardens are still enjoyed by many!

Although Maggie's own mother, Margaret Lee Austin Loaring-Clark, died when Maggie was two years old, Maggie found her central vocation in being a devoted wife and a nurturing and caring mother. She and Bill loved to travel and hike, and they enjoyed music and plays together since they first met at Southwestern. Together they raised four daughters, graduates of Sewanee, Brown, Kenyon, and Ohio Wesleyan.

In addition to Bill, her husband of 70 years, Maggie is survived by her sister, Sarah Flowers of Memphis, TN; her four daughters and their families: Beth Jones of Wilmington, DE; Marty Jones and her husband Fred Augenstern of Winchester, MA; Lu Johnston and her husband Andy of Wilmington, DE; Caroline Silva of Newton, NJ; and six grandchildren: Elise and Julia Augenstern, Neil and Trish Johnston, Ben and Will Silva.

The family would like to thank all the caring individuals at Kendal and her friend, Eileen Battavio, who made Maggie's life comfortable and meaningful since she and Bill moved to Kendal in 2000.

Services: A celebration of life has been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, The Kendal at Longwood Staff Appreciation Fund, or an organization in your community that most reflects your time spent with Maggie. For online condolences, please visit legacy.com.