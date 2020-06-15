Hanel, Margaret "Peggy" Lynch

age 63, of Glendale, MO passed away (non-COVID related) Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She graduated St. Joseph's Academy in 1975 and received her BSN from St. Louis University in 1979. Peggy served as a nurse until retiring to raise her two children. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and William Lynch and her brother William Lynch Jr. Her immediate family includes her husband of 36 years Philip Hanel; son Sean Hanel, daughter-in-law Kristen and grandson James of Alexandria, VA; daughter Megan McGuire, son-in-law Devin and granddaughter Harper of Seattle, WA; 4 siblings – Mary Murray, Kathy Croghan, Patrick Lynch and Jane Fisher. Peggy will be remembered for being full of life, her big heart, her infectious laugh, and her eye for style.

Services: A private funeral Mass will be held in her honor. If desired, family and friends may make donations to Project Fiat online https://www.projectfiat.org/donate/ or via check to Project Fiat c/o Handmaids to the Sacred Heart, 1242 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146. Peggy was a longtime supporter of this organization. Kriegshauser Brothers