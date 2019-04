Obituary

(nee Hager) Peggy passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on December 31, 1947, to the late Carl and Marian Hager. On June 26, 1976, Peggy married Bob Boing and raised 2 sons, Paul (Amanda) and Tom (Carrie) Boing. She is survived by 2 grandchildren, Jackson and Kynnadi. She was a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Peggy had a passion for people. She loved her family. She was known for her toughness, her kindness, and her compassionate spirit.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, April 4, 12 noon. Interment sunset Cemetery. Contributions to The appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 p.m.

(nee Hager) Peggy passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on December 31, 1947, to the late Carl and Marian Hager. On June 26, 1976, Peggy married Bob Boing and raised 2 sons, Paul (Amanda) and Tom (Carrie) Boing. She is survived by 2 grandchildren, Jackson and Kynnadi. She was a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.Peggy had a passion for people. She loved her family. She was known for her toughness, her kindness, and her compassionate spirit.Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, April 4, 12 noon. Interment sunset Cemetery. Contributions to The appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 p.m. Funeral Home Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel

10151 Gravois Road

St. Louis , MO 63123

(314) 842-4458 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.