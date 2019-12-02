St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1420 South Sappington Rd.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1420 South Sappington Rd.
Grana, Margaret M.

(nee Slay) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Grana; loving mother of Raymond (Vicky) Grana, Trish (Pat) Dervin, Marian Grout, Joyce (Michael) Bowen, Michael (Donna) and the late Joseph and David Grana; dear grandmother of Thomas, Angela (Yitzi), Ali (Tom), Nora, Connor (Jackie), Devon, Mackenzie, Nolan, Katie, Kristine and Rachael; dear great-grandmother of Zella; dear sister of Bro. Leo Slay S.M., joining her sisters and brothers in Heaven; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church (1420 South Sappington Rd.) Tuesday, December 2, 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
