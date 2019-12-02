|
|
Grana, Margaret M.
(nee Slay) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Grana; loving mother of Raymond (Vicky) Grana, Trish (Pat) Dervin, Marian Grout, Joyce (Michael) Bowen, Michael (Donna) and the late Joseph and David Grana; dear grandmother of Thomas, Angela (Yitzi), Ali (Tom), Nora, Connor (Jackie), Devon, Mackenzie, Nolan, Katie, Kristine and Rachael; dear great-grandmother of Zella; dear sister of Bro. Leo Slay S.M., joining her sisters and brothers in Heaven; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church (1420 South Sappington Rd.) Tuesday, December 2, 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019