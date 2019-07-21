|
Klevorn, Margaret M. (nee Kutz), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Klevorn Sr.; loving mother of Robert J. (Suzanne) Klevorn Jr., Cheri (Edward) Reh, Mary Lee (the late Steven Sr.) McGuire, and Jeanne (Robert) Wozniak; cherished grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of thirteen; dear sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1420 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO 63126. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019