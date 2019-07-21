St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1420 S. Sappington Rd
Crestwood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church,
Margaret M. Klevorn


1924 - 2019
Margaret M. Klevorn Obituary
Klevorn, Margaret M. (nee Kutz), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Klevorn Sr.; loving mother of Robert J. (Suzanne) Klevorn Jr., Cheri (Edward) Reh, Mary Lee (the late Steven Sr.) McGuire, and Jeanne (Robert) Wozniak; cherished grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of thirteen; dear sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1420 S. Sappington Rd., Crestwood, MO 63126. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
