Margaret M. Kunz

Margaret M. Kunz Obituary

Kunz, Margaret M.

(nee Griener), asleep in Jesus, Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age 93. Beloved wife for 69 years of Willis H. Kunz; loving mother of Mark (Darlene) Kunz and Carol (David) Weisz; grandmother of Rebecca and Rachael Weisz and Travis Kunz; sister-in-law of Gloria (the late Charles) Kunz, the late Jean (Eldon) Dieckgrafe, Grace (Del) Starns and Dorothy (Vernon) Cornish; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Family and Children's Services. Visitation Monday 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
