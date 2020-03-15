|
Kunz, Margaret M.
(nee Griener), asleep in Jesus, Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age 93. Beloved wife for 69 years of Willis H. Kunz; loving mother of Mark (Darlene) Kunz and Carol (David) Weisz; grandmother of Rebecca and Rachael Weisz and Travis Kunz; sister-in-law of Gloria (the late Charles) Kunz, the late Jean (Eldon) Dieckgrafe, Grace (Del) Starns and Dorothy (Vernon) Cornish; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Family and Children's Services. Visitation Monday 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020