Nordgaarden, Margaret M. "Peggy"

(nee Schaller) Sat. Oct. 26, 2019, beloved wife of Arnold G. Nordgaarden; dear mother and mother-in-law of Dale (Cathy) Nordgaarden and Judy (Dave) Lucien; dear grandmother of Shawn (Gail) Nordgaarden and Cari (Matt) Chandler; dear great- grandmother of Chase, Parker, Emma, Jeremiah and Micah; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Service at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Wed., Oct. 30, 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com