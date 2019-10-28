Margaret M. "Peggy" Nordgaarden (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. "Peggy" Nordgaarden.
Service Information
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO
63114
(314)-427-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nordgaarden, Margaret M. "Peggy"

(nee Schaller) Sat. Oct. 26, 2019, beloved wife of Arnold G. Nordgaarden; dear mother and mother-in-law of Dale (Cathy) Nordgaarden and Judy (Dave) Lucien; dear grandmother of Shawn (Gail) Nordgaarden and Cari (Matt) Chandler; dear great- grandmother of Chase, Parker, Emma, Jeremiah and Micah; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Service at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Wed., Oct. 30, 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.