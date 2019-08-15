Twele, Margaret M.

(nee Enders) 97, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Died peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 with her children at her bedside. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Sylvester H. Twele, dear daughter of the late Louise and John P. Enders; dear step-daughter of James F. Pedrotti; dear mother of Sandee (Ed) Marshall of Wildwood, Steve (Debbie) Twele and the late Sherry Jean Twele; grandmother to Andy and Devon Marshall and Ross (Christina), Eric, Mark and Gary Twele; great-grandmother to Lydia Twele; our dear aunt and great-aunt. Mrs. Twele was preceded in death by four sisters Louise Pedrotti, Pat Sullivan, Dolores Schadewald and Jayne Moore.

Margaret worked first as a bookkeeper and later as an accountant for over 35 years. She served as a Girl Scout leader for more than 8 years and was an active volunteer in St. Dismas catholic school.

Services: Visitation at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. on Friday, August 16 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A 2nd Visitation will be held at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses or donations to the . Online guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com