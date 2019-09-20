Bartoni, Margaret Mary "Peggy'

(nee Brown), age 68, of St. Louis, MO. Born November 18, 1950, passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael; dearest mother of Beau (Amy), Aaron (Paige) and Alix (Olivia Arnett); dear grandmother "Mimi" of Luca, Dominic, Ellia, Alyssa, Natalia, Paolo and Marco; daughter of the late Harry and Jeanne Brown, daughter-in-law of Dorothy and the late Bill Bartoni; sister of Tom Brown (Jo) and the late Dee (Sandy) and Stuart Brown; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Peggy was a lifelong resident of South St. Louis City. She volunteered at numerous school functions, church organizations and charities. If someone needed a hand, she was there, and usually brought baked goods with her. She loved spending time with her grandkids, either at her house swimming, at school functions or athletic events. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking for anyone and everyone. Sunday evenings and holidays will not be the same without her. She will be missed by all.

Services: Visitation Sunday, September 22nd, 4-8 p.m. at Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School, 1850 De La Salle Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141. Visitation Monday, September 23rd, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

PLEASE, in lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to CBC High School, St. Ambrose Catholic School, or the MO Chapter of the United States Association of Blind Athletes. Flower deliveries to CBC after 11 Sunday. SCHNUR FUNERAL HOME.