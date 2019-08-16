Margaret Mary "Peggy" Corkery

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mary "Peggy" Corkery.
Service Information
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO
63117
(314)-863-1300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO 63117
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Corkery, Margaret Mary "Peggy"

age 64, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary Hilch; dear sister and sister-in-law of John (Denise) Corkery, Suzie (Owlie) Stevens, Reggie Corkery-Dick, the late Stephen (Pat) Corkery, the late Mark (Pat) Corkery, Ruthie (Greg) Lattrace, the late Timothy Corkery, the late Loren (Myra) Hilch and Bruce Hilch; dear daughter of the late John F. Corkery and the late Ruth Corkery; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Peggy enjoyed Cardinal Baseball, Table Rock Lake, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Services: Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 17 in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Road, Clayton, MO 63117 at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences at www.ambrusterchapel.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.