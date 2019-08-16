Margaret Mary Corkey

Service Information
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO
63117
(314)-863-1300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO 63117
Obituary
Corkery, Margaret Mary "Peggy"

age 64, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary Hilch; dear sister and sister-in-law of John (Denise) Corkery, Suzie (Owlie) Stevens, Reggie Corkery-Dick, the late Stephen (Pat) Corkery, the late Mark (Pat) Corkery, Ruthie (Greg) Lattrace, the late Timothy Corkery, the late Loren (Myra) Hilch and Bruce Hilch; dear daughter of the late John F. Corkery and the late Ruth Corkery; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Peggy enjoyed Cardinal Baseball, Table Rock Lake, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Services: Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 17 in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Road, Clayton, MO 63117 at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences at www.ambrusterchapel.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
